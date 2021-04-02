ENTERTAINMENT

Scarlett Johansson Bio, Movies, Age, Height, Body Measurements

Scarlett Johansson Hair Color

Scarlett Johansson is an American-born actress, model, and singer, actively working in the American and global media industry. She was born on November 22, 1984, in New York City, NY USA. She is known for her work in various movies such as Avengers. Scarlett is also a producer and singer, she released 2 albums in past. She came into fame in 1998 via The Horse Whisperer. Her first movie was North (1994). Also, she is considered as the sexiest woman alive in Esquire Magazine two times. She has done many successful movies like 'Her', 'Lost in Translation', Marvel Avengers series. Her upcoming movies are Marvel's Black Widow, Little Shop of Horrors, etc.

Scarlett Johansson Wiki

Full Name Scarlett Ingrid Johansson
Nickname (s) Scarlett Johansson
ScarJo
Date of Birth November 22, 1984
Birth Place New York City, NY, USA
Working Field Actress, Singer, Model, Producer
Ethnicity White
Zodiac Sign Sagittarius
Hair Color/ Type Brunette
Eye Color Green
Religion Judaism
Father Name Karsten Johansson
Mother Name Melanie Sloan
Marital Status Single
Relationship(s) Benicio del Toro (2004)
Ryan Reynolds (2007-2011)
Sean Penn (2011)
Nate Naylor (2011-2012)
Romain Dauriac (2012-2016)
Joe Machota (2017)
Colin Jost (2017-Present)
First Movie North (as Laura Nelson) (1994)
First TV Show The Rosie O’Donnell Show (1996)
Known For Her
Lost in Translation
Marvel Avengers series
Net Worth $165 Million Dollars

Scarlett Johansson Measurments

Body Measurements 36-26-36 inches
Scarlett Johansson Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m)
Scarlett Johansson Weight 57 kg (125 lbs)
Dress Size 8 (US)
Shoes Size 9.5 (US)
Body Shape Curvy
Scarlett Johansson Bra Size 32D
Chest Size 36 inches
Waist Size 26 inches
Hips Size 36 inches

Filmography (Latest)

Movie Name Character Name
Sing 2 (2021) Ash
Black Widow (2021) Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
Jojo Rabbit (2019) Rosie
Marriage Story (2019) Nicole Barber
Avengers: Endgame (2019) Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
Captain Marvel (2019) Natasha Romanoff (uncredited)
Saturday Night Live (TV Series) (2018) Ivanka Trump / Lexie
Isle of Dogs (2017) (Voice) Nutmeg (voice)
Rough Night (2017) Jess
Ghost in the Shell (2017) Major

Scarlett Johansson Pics

