Scarlett Johansson Bio, Movies, Age, Height, Body Measurements

Scarlett Johansson is an American-born actress, model, and singer, actively working in the American and global media industry. She was born on November 22, 1984, in New York City, NY USA. She is known for her work in various movies such as Avengers. Scarlett is also a producer and singer, she released 2 albums in past. She came into fame in 1998 via The Horse Whisperer. Her first movie was North (1994). Also, she is considered as the sexiest woman alive in Esquire Magazine two times. She has done many successful movies like 'Her', 'Lost in Translation', Marvel Avengers series. Her upcoming movies are Marvel's Black Widow, Little Shop of Horrors, etc.
Scarlett Johansson Wiki
|Full Name
|Scarlett Ingrid Johansson
|Nickname (s)
|Scarlett Johansson
ScarJo
|Date of Birth
|November 22, 1984
|Birth Place
|New York City, NY, USA
|Working Field
|Actress, Singer, Model, Producer
|Ethnicity
|White
|Zodiac Sign
|Sagittarius
|Hair Color/ Type
|
Brunette
|Eye Color
|Green
|Religion
|Judaism
|Father Name
|Karsten Johansson
|Mother Name
|Melanie Sloan
|Marital Status
|Single
|Relationship(s)
|Benicio del Toro (2004)
Ryan Reynolds (2007-2011)
Sean Penn (2011)
Nate Naylor (2011-2012)
Romain Dauriac (2012-2016)
Joe Machota (2017)
Colin Jost (2017-Present)
|First Movie
|North (as Laura Nelson) (1994)
|First TV Show
|The Rosie O’Donnell Show (1996)
|Known For
|Her
Lost in Translation
Marvel Avengers series
|Net Worth
|$165 Million Dollars
Social Media Accounts
|1.9m followers
|Official Website
-
Scarlett Johansson Measurments
|Body Measurements
|36-26-36 inches
|Scarlett Johansson Height
|5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m)
|Scarlett Johansson Weight
|57 kg (125 lbs)
|Dress Size
|8 (US)
|Shoes Size
|9.5 (US)
|Body Shape
|Curvy
|Scarlett Johansson Bra Size
|32D
|Chest Size
|36 inches
|Waist Size
|26 inches
|Hips Size
|36 inches
Filmography (Latest)
|Movie Name
|Character Name
|Sing 2 (2021)
|Ash
|Black Widow (2021)
|Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
|Jojo Rabbit (2019)
|Rosie
|Marriage Story (2019)
|Nicole Barber
|Avengers: Endgame (2019)
|Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
|Captain Marvel (2019)
|Natasha Romanoff (uncredited)
|Saturday Night Live (TV Series) (2018)
|Ivanka Trump / Lexie
|Isle of Dogs (2017) (Voice)
|Nutmeg (voice)
|Rough Night (2017)
|Jess
|Ghost in the Shell (2017)
|Major