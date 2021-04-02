Scarlett Johansson Bio, Movies, Age, Height, Body Measurements

Scarlett Johansson is an American-born actress, model, and singer, actively working in the American and global media industry. She was born on November 22, 1984, in New York City, NY USA. She is known for her work in various movies such as Avengers. Scarlett is also a producer and singer, she released 2 albums in past. She came into fame in 1998 via The Horse Whisperer. Her first movie was North (1994). Also, she is considered as the sexiest woman alive in Esquire Magazine two times. She has done many successful movies like ‘Her‘, ‘Lost in Translation’, Marvel Avengers series. Her upcoming movies are Marvel’s Black Widow, Little Shop of Horrors, etc. Jennifer Lawrence

Scarlett Johansson Wiki

Full Name Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Nickname (s) Scarlett Johansson

ScarJo Date of Birth November 22, 1984 Birth Place New York City, NY, USA Working Field Actress, Singer, Model, Producer Ethnicity White Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Hair Color/ Type Brunette Eye Color Green Religion Judaism Father Name Karsten Johansson Mother Name Melanie Sloan Marital Status Single Relationship(s) Benicio del Toro (2004)

Ryan Reynolds (2007-2011)

Sean Penn (2011)

Nate Naylor (2011-2012)

Romain Dauriac (2012-2016)

Joe Machota (2017)

Colin Jost (2017-Present) First Movie North (as Laura Nelson) (1994) First TV Show The Rosie O’Donnell Show (1996) Known For Her

Lost in Translation

Marvel Avengers series Net Worth $165 Million Dollars

Also Read:

Social Media Accounts

Instagram 1.9m followers Facebook Twitter Official Website

Anya Taylor-Joy Bio, Height, Age, Hair, Measurements, Boyfriend

Bachchan Pandey Cast, Trailer, Wiki, Story, and More

[Aha Video] 11th Hour Web Series Cast, All Parts, Watch Online

[Colors TV] Namak Ishq Ka TV Show Cast, Story, Wiki & More

Simran Mahendrawal Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Career and More

Scarlett Johansson Measurments

Body Measurements 36-26-36 inches Scarlett Johansson Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m) Scarlett Johansson Weight 57 kg (125 lbs) Dress Size 8 (US) Shoes Size 9.5 (US) Body Shape Curvy Scarlett Johansson Bra Size 32D Chest Size 36 inches Waist Size 26 inches Hips Size 36 inches

Filmography (Latest)

Movie Name Character Name Sing 2 (2021) Ash Black Widow (2021) Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow Jojo Rabbit (2019) Rosie Marriage Story (2019) Nicole Barber Avengers: Endgame (2019) Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow Captain Marvel (2019) Natasha Romanoff (uncredited) Saturday Night Live (TV Series) (2018) Ivanka Trump / Lexie Isle of Dogs (2017) (Voice) Nutmeg (voice) Rough Night (2017) Jess Ghost in the Shell (2017) Major