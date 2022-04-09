Schaeffler Leads the Masters, Tiger Keeps Hunting

A battling Tiger Woods made his way out of early trouble to stay in the second round of 74 overs to stay in the Masters Hunt, where the wind gave him more problems than his right leg, which he career-threatening. Was almost lost in a car accident.

visual: photosport

World number one Scottie Scheffler was among the few to subdue challenging conditions, scoring 67 runs to take control of the leaderboard, charging five clears of the field at eight-under 136.

National golfers were in perfect survival mode with the winds blowing in Augusta and none other than Woods, who bogged down on four of his five opening holes, making a comeback that captivated golf fans around the world. Threatened to derail.

But the 46-year-old’s famous fight unfolded over time and was given an over-heading…