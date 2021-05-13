LATEST

Schaumburg Library Invites Teens to ‘Tech Bytes’ – Chicago Daily Herald

Teens who are interested in programming are welcome to attend “Tech Bytes: Algorithmic Programming” from 4:30-5:15 p.m., Monday, May 17 online with the Schaumburg Library. Participants will learn to solve problems with the coding language Python. No experience is necessary.

Tech Bytes is the library’s popular course taught by advanced high school students. It takes place on Google Classroom and will be recorded live and posted on YouTube. The class code for Google Classroom is qaf7ibj. Interested teens can register and get more information at SchaumburgLibrary.org.

The Schaumburg Township District Library and its branches in Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park are open to the public with limited capacity and hours in accordance with COVID guidelines. For more information, go to SchaumburgLibrary.org or call the library at (847) 985-4000.

