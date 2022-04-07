Schedule for Round 1 at the 2022 Masters Tee Times, Pairs: Full Field, Group, Augusta National

Augusta, Ga. – The 2022 Masters is set to start on Thursday, but even the first round of the game could not escape the bad weather that plagued Augusta National earlier in the week. The entire day’s schedule has been delayed by 30 minutes due to the early morning storm.

Let’s hope this is the only delay as a field of 91 golfers aim to complete Round 1 with a full set of 18 holes, ensuring there is no further postponement as it did earlier in the week. At this point, it’s even more important to find out exactly when golfers will be on the course for Round 1 on Thursday. Excluding further season delays, T times and groups issued for first and second rounds of action…