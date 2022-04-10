Schedule, TV Channels and How to Watch Online

Argentina and Chile will meet today, Sunday, April 10 in a new women’s soccer friendly. Find out what time the game is played and how to watch it live and online.

Argentinawith the presence of Stephanie BuniniYou Chile They’ll see each other again when they face each other todaySunday 10 April, within the framework of a new Friendship from Football Woman, The match, to be played at the Juan Gilberto Funes Stadium in San Luis, will be broadcast. Live You online to both countries through the signals of Direct TV Sports You direct tv go,

– For defined groups and historical prizes…