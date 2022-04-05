Scheldeprijs 2022 Live on TV and Online

after heavy trip to flanders And just before the big work brabant arrow The Flemish Cycling Classics also provide a place for sprinters to capture their moment. sheldt price It is the last chance for the faster men to win. On Wednesday, April 6, the race can be watched at 2:45 pm via Belgium One and online via Discovery+.

Also read the complete cycling agenda for 2022 on gids.tv.

on tv

The race starts at 12.45 pm, but at 2.45 pm the race can only be followed on TV in the Belgian Forest. At 3 p.m., the race can also be watched online via Discovery+ and Eurosport Player. The closing will take place somewhere between 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Here’s a look at which channels you’ll find Belgium One on with your TV provider.

Favorite

Because it will be about the fast men in this one-day race, two names stand out above the rest: our own Fabio Jacobsen and Belgian sprinter Tim Merlier, who are both in top form. Of course Dylan Groenewegen is still there…