Scheldeprijs 2022 starts in Terneuzen, Westerschheldetunnel is temporarily closed

The first part of the race, between Ternuzen and Borselle, is a so-called ineffectual run-up. The riders remain behind the race management’s car until signaled that the riders may start the race. That signal is given in Bourcelle, then the race officially begins.

In total, a distance of about 67 kilometers will be covered on the land of Zeeland. The riders then enter Belgium via Brabant. After a distance of more than 100 kilometers, the peloton arrives at Shoten. From there, a local loop is run four more times.