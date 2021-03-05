Schemes of WB Self Help Group and Self Employment Department in West Bengal 2021

West Bengal Self Help Group and Self-Employment Department Schemes 2021. state government. Of West Bengal A large number of schemes have been launched for self-help groups to promote women among the society. In this article, we will tell you about the complete list of schemes started by CM Mamta Banerjee-led WB Self Help Group and Self Employment Department.

Schemes List of WB Self Help Group and Self Employment Department

Here is the complete information about the schemes as currently running by the SHG and Self Employment Department in the state of West Bengal: –

Swami Vivekananda Swarnbir Karmasthan Institute (SVSKP)

Scheme implemented by West Bengal Self-Employment Corporation Limited (WBSCL).

Purpose of SVSKP

“Swami Vivekananda Karmanthi Prakashan (SVSKP)”, a flagship scheme to create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth, including backward classes, minorities and women across the state. Unemployed youth are helped to undertake individual or group ventures with bank Miracle on fulfillment of certain criteria laid down in the scheme.

Subsidy for individual / group in SVSKP

Maximum Government. Subsidy of Rs. 1.5 lakh for individual and Rs. 3.5 lakhs for a group of five and above representing 30% of the project cost by West Bengal Self-Employment Corporation Limited (WBSCL).

For the individual, it is called “Atma adaCalled “and the same for the group”AtmaSamman“.

Training in SVSKP Scheme in West Bengal

The main objective of the scheme was to generate self-employment in the state. The unemployed are identified and trained wherever possible, as they come up with their own projects for institutional Miracle, providing subsidies to entrepreneurs by the state government. With the advent of the new government. In the state, some special amendments have been introduced in the scheme. While the amount of subsidy has been increased from 20% to 30%.

Surprisingly, the scheme is named after India’s young icon Swami Vivekananda and has been renamed ‘Swami Vivekananda Swayambhar Karmasthan Prakashan’ from 19.09.2012. More stress has been placed on training, particularly on trades where locally available abundant raw materials are wasted due to ignorance, to make fine articles, and on traditional crafts where there is sufficient capacity can be done.

West Bengal Swayambhar Sahay Publication (WBSSP)

Scheme implemented by West Bengal Self-Employment Corporation Limited (WBSCL)

Purpose of WBSSP

To provide relief from the burden of interest on bank loans availed by Self Help Groups (SHGs), the state government has launched the West Bengal Swayambhairasahayaprakalpakal (WBSSP) scheme. As per the scheme from 01/04/2014, the government will provide interest subsidy on a portion of the interest charged by commercial, regional rural and co-operative banks on bank loans to eligible SHGs.

Low interest component on SHG loan

Considering that the bank is levying an interest of 11% pa on the loan component of SHG, the government will subsidize the interest component of the loan @ 9% pa and the beneficiary will have to pay the remaining portion ie @ 2% pa. It has been decided by the government that banks will submit subsidy claims electronically to West Bengal Self-Employment Corporation Limited, who will verify the claims and make e-payment directly to the accounts of the eligible SHGs through RTGS / NEFT.

Skill development training of SHG members and entrepreneurs

With a view to creating employment opportunities, skill upgradation, developing qualitative standards of products of self-employed enterprises, the SHG & SE department has been conducting training programs on various trades.

District Level Officer

West Bengal Self-Employment Corporation Limited (WBSCL).

Training topics

Tailoring, Soft Toy Making, Zori Craft, Floriculture, Jute Products Manufacturing, Goat Farming, Computer Application, Marketing, Handmade Paper Bag Making, Napkin Making, Vermi Compost Production, Organic Farming, Industrial Hand Girls Making, Oriental Candle Making, Agarbatti Making etc. . .

Emphasis for training in Jungle Mahal areas of the state

Special training programs have been organized in 23 blocks of 3 districts in Junglemahal, Purulia, Bankura, Pashimmedinipur, to create employment opportunities and to develop qualitative standards of SHG products. On the production of herbal dye, training has been given on dry flower making, making various products from babui gras, making quilts from hen feather, plates for sal leaves, extracting eucalyptus oil, making designer muscles, lacquer articles etc.

Karma Tirtha Yojana – Construction of training-cum-marketing complexes

This department has started a program of setting up projects of training-cum-marketing complexes (Karma Tirtha) in districts and sub-divisional headquarters. State plan Facilitate training of SHGs for skill development and marketing of its products.

For more information on Karmatirtha: https://wb.gov.in/government-schemes-details-karmatirtha.aspx

Samaj Saathi Scheme – Personal Accident Insurance Scheme for SHGs

The state government has launched a scheme called Samaj Sethi which is a personal accident insurance scheme for SHG members of the state. Work in this regard has been assigned to SHG & SE department as nodal department and WBSCL as the implementing agency. The department entrusted insurance companies named National Insurance Company Limited and Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited to provide contingency insurance benefits to SHG members.

Target group / age limit for Samaj Saathi Yojana

Target Group – SHG Members

Age Limit – 18-60 years

Characteristics of Samaj Saathi Yojana

Rs.2 Lakh for Accidental Death and Permanent Total Disability

For partial permanent disability Rs. 1,50,000 / – (maximum).

For accidental medical treatment, Rs.

Casual Outdoor Medical Treatment (Day Care) at Rs. 5000 / – (maximum).

Rs.500 / – for funeral expenses for accidental death over and above the principal amount.

Muktadhara (Sustainable Livelihood Project)

The department started a sustainable livelihood project called ‘Muktadhara’ during 2012-13. It has been initially implemented in Purulia and Pashim Madinipur districts to create sustainable livelihoods of self-help groups (SHGs) and reduce their poverty and develop them economically. The project is being implemented in collaboration with NABARD. The project is based on 7 more districts of the state namely Howrah, Hooghly, N. 24 Parganas, s. 24 Parganas is going to be implemented in Nadia, Murshidabad and Burdwan. For more information about Muktadhara scheme, click https://wb.gov.in/government-schemes-details-muktidhara.aspx

Organizing fairs and exhibitions

Organizing regular fairs and exhibitions to establish a relationship with potential buyers besides opening avenues for marketing of products to self-employed entrepreneurs and creating awareness about the quality, prices, and utility of SVSP entrepreneurs’ products is done. The department organizes state level, Kolkata Sabalamela and district level Sabalamela.

Self-help groups (SHGs) were not only successful in selling their goods to a large extent, but most of them with some business houses, entire vendors and eminent persons of the marketing world for future sales of their products all through the year. Succeeded in establishing the link. Round. Dissemination of knowledge among the general public regarding SHGs and SEs and their products, including niche products, was also a major objective.

Cultural programs were also held every evening to make this fair more attractive. The objective of the department is to provide both domestic / national and international market access to SHGs and entrepreneurs. Looking at the comments and reactions of the general public as well as the dignitaries, it can be said that the fair was a runaway success. A few selected SHGs and individual entrepreneurs participate every year at the India International Trade Fair, in which products manufactured exclusively by SHGs and Self Employed Entrepreneurs are specially accepted and from all cross sections of the Society of Indian Capital City Purchased by buyers by buyers from outside the country. In addition, a large number. SHGs participate in various state government fairs. Various fairs organized by NGOs etc.

Other Self Help Group (SHG) Scheme in West Bengal – 700 crores for 50 lakh rural women

West Bengal Government at around Rs. 700 crores to bring about 50 lakh rural women under the Self Help Group (SHG) scheme. Subsequently, all women living in villages (rural areas) will get the benefit of training and loans. Accordingly, the government aims to make WB women self-reliant and independent.

Under this scheme, Govt. Will provide skill development training and vocational training to rural women. In addition, the government. It will also arrange loans to create self-employment. In addition, the government. Will promote products of self-help groups through the state government. Department.

The WB SHG scheme will result in the overall development of women and will be in 3 phases.

West Bengal Self Help Group (SHG) Scheme – 3 phase

WB Govt. We will implement this scheme in 3 phases which are as follows: –

Identification and training (first phase) – In the first phase, the state government. Identify rural women who do not fall under the SHG network. After the identification process, Govt. Skill development will provide training and the entire cost of this will be borne by the State Cooperatives Department.

– In the first phase, the state government. Identify rural women who do not fall under the SHG network. After the identification process, Govt. Skill development will provide training and the entire cost of this will be borne by the State Cooperatives Department. Loans to rural women (second phase) – Government of West Bengal. It is going to provide loans to women in villages. Accordingly, the government will provide interest subsidy on loans from various cooperative banks and cooperatives. Subsequently, women get these loans for self-employment at low interest rates.

– Government of West Bengal. It is going to provide loans to women in villages. Accordingly, the government will provide interest subsidy on loans from various cooperative banks and cooperatives. Subsequently, women get these loans for self-employment at low interest rates. Promotion and marketing of SHG products (third phase) – The final phase of the scheme will include promotion and marketing of these SHG’s products. For this reason, the government will open SHG outlets and also create a network of other state governments. Departments like Agricultural Marketing, Food and Supplies and Small and Medium Industries Department.

Till now, there are around 2 lakh active self-help groups in West Bengal and about 50 lakh women are attached to it. So, the state government. It wants to increase this number to 1 crore with the inclusion of 50 lakh more women. Subsequently, the government will complete this project of opening 2 lakh more SHGs in Bengal in the financial year 2018-19.

Source / reference link: https://wb.gov.in/departments-details.aspx?id=D171020173250687&page=Self-Help-Group-and-Self-Emp Deployment

Official website for Self Help Groups and Self-Employment Department, West Bengal – https://www.shgsewb.gov.in/

