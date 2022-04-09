Schindler’s List-maker Mimi Reinhardt dies at 107 – Deadline

The woman who drafted Oscar Schindler’s list and helped save hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust in World War II has died at the age of 107.

Mimi Reinhardt was Schindler’s secretary and enlisted Jewish workers in the Polish city of Krakow to work in the factory of her German industrialist Boss.

It was a highly risky venture but it is estimated that about 1,300 Jewish workers were rescued from deportation and almost certain died in Nazi concentration camps.

Reinhardt’s granddaughter Nina wrote in a message to relatives: “My grandmother, so sweet and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace.”

The Guardian reports that, after the end of the war, Reinhardt lived in New York before moving to Israel in 2007 to live with her son. He made his last…