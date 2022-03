School and bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Here is a list of school and school bus cancellations in GTA for Wednesday, March 23:

York Area District School Board: Schools are closed. Buses have been cancelled.

York Area Catholic District School Board: Buses have been cancelled. Schools are open.

Waterloo District School Board: Schools are closed. Buses have been cancelled.

Upper Grand District School Board: schools are closed, Buses have been cancelled.

Peel District School Board: Buses are canceled only in Caledon Zone 3. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board: Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall and to STOPR Zone 3 have been cancelled. schools are open

