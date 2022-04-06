School inflicted ‘racism’ on their 9-year-old daughter

Joe Rogan said his 9-year-old daughter in California promoted “anti-racist” ideology at school after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Rogan said in Tuesday’s edition, “When the whole George Floyd thing happened, one of the schools going back to my kid in California issued an email saying it’s not enough to not be racist, now you have to be racist ” From “The Joe Rogan Experience” by Spotify.

“And my baby is 9 at the time. What does that mean, what does that mean?” Rogan asked.

He continued: “These kids aren’t even remotely racist. Like, they have all kinds of different kinds of friends.”