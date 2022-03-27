Schools asked to teach for 32.5 hours a week or more

In an upcoming white paper, schools will be asked to ensure that their week is at least 32.5 hours long by September 2023.

The school white paper, published in full on Monday, will detail how the school week should run for at least 32 and a half hours, for example from 8.45 a.m. to 3.15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While most school weeks in primary and secondary schools in England cover this length, the Department for Education stated that there are some “discrepancies” which may see a student who receives 20 minutes less teaching time per day, about two loses time of the week. schooling per year. As one of several measures set out in the white paper, DFE said the change is intended to build on the government’s Leveling Up mission for schools, which aims to target 90% of …

