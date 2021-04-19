LATEST

Schools, Colleges and Universitied to Remain Closed in J&K till 15th May

As a result of rise in Covid-19 circumstances within the nation, among the states are going through evening curfew until 4th Might. The board exams of sophistication tenth and twelfth have been postponed in every state and now the Jammu Kashmir authorities has additionally determined to shut the tutorial institutes until fifteenth Might. The choice has been taken after the speedy change within the coronavirus case. The state has recorded greater than 1,50,000 circumstances until nineteenth April. The Lieutenant-Normal of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha held a gathering on Sunday the place he introduced that the coed’s security must be our first precedence so the college, faculties, and universities will probably be closed until fifteenth Might. Like another state,

the Jammu & Kashmir Board of Faculty Schooling has additionally introduced that the board exams of the tenth class and twelfth class will probably be postponed. The state will look at the state of affairs then the ultimate examination date will probably be introduced. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor has introduced this by Twitter. The central authorities has introduced the lockdown until twenty sixth Might as they’ve recorded the 19,000 new circumstances day-after-day. They’ve damaged their very own file from the previous few days with the brand new file of 24,376 new coronavirus circumstances on Sunday. They’ve additionally recorded 167 deaths within the final 24 hours. The case positivity price in Delhi is 24.56%.

Jammu & Kashmir has additionally instructed that the passengers who’re travelling whether or not by air, prepare, and street must submit a unfavourable coronavirus report. That is necessary for every passenger to take a report of their check via the prescribed strategies. The faculties and universities will stay closed until the fifteenth of Might in Jammu & Kashmir. The Delhi Authorities has introduced to postpone the exams of tenth and twelfth class until the Might. Delhi Chief Minister held a gathering within the morning and introduced the whole lockdown until twenty sixth April. They may look at the state of affairs within the state to take the suitable actions.

Earlier they introduced the evening curfew on the weekends and other people can use the e-card whereas going to their workplaces. Public locations akin to gyms, purchasing malls will even stay closed until 4th Might. There will probably be solely 20 individuals allowed to attend any indoor operate and 100 individuals within the outside venue. The passengers can journey in minibusses are strictly ordered to take care of one seat hole. Strict actions will probably be taken if anybody present in breaking. To know extra about this text keep related to us.

