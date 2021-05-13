LATEST

Schools Need Ways to Assess What’s “Good” in Ed Tech – Government Technology

Due to pandemic-induced remote learning, K-12 educational technology use by teachers has accelerated at a significant rate over the past year. But questions remain about whether this pace will continue once schools are fully reopened, and if these ed-tech resources teachers have adopted are effective in advancing student learning.

Defining what’s “good” has long been a challenge for technology-based curricula. And given the large sums of money schools have spent on ed tech — estimated at between $26 billion and $41 billion a year — there’s a serious need to know what works and what doesn’t. With the additional one-time money coming to schools via the American Rescue Plan that can be spent on ed tech, the stakes for schools to make well-informed purchasing decisions have never been higher.

WHAT DOES THE RESEARCH SAY?

A primary issue in buying ed tech is a lack of thorough, independent product evaluations. Some nonprofits, like Common Sense Media, gather helpful application reviews from teachers, but they don’t go to the depth required for school or district-wide decision-makers.

Vendors marketing tech-based curricula have also sponsored research on their products. But as a Hechinger Report article from last year points out, these findings are suspect. So educators need more and better sources to determine what really works.

ENTER THE EDTECH GENOME PROJECT

To address educators’ need for unbiased ed tech evaluations conducted in real-world settings, the EdTech Evidence Exchange, a nonprofit research organization at the University of Virginia, hopes to fill the gap.

I’ve been following this group’s work since they emerged as the Jefferson Education Exchange (JEX) in 2018. And though the project’s scope is ambitious, if it attains its goals it should be of real value to educators. According to their timeline, the EdTech Genome Project plans to have data and analytics available by 2022 to assist educators in making better-informed purchasing decisions.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

85
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
47
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top