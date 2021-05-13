Schools Need Ways to Assess What’s “Good” in Ed Tech – Government Technology

Due to pandemic-induced remote learning, K-12 educational technology use by teachers has accelerated at a significant rate over the past year. But questions remain about whether this pace will continue once schools are fully reopened, and if these ed-tech resources teachers have adopted are effective in advancing student learning.

Defining what’s “good” has long been a challenge for technology-based curricula. And given the large sums of money schools have spent on ed tech — estimated at between $26 billion and $41 billion a year — there’s a serious need to know what works and what doesn’t. With the additional one-time money coming to schools via the American Rescue Plan that can be spent on ed tech, the stakes for schools to make well-informed purchasing decisions have never been higher.

WHAT DOES THE RESEARCH SAY?

A primary issue in buying ed tech is a lack of thorough, independent product evaluations. Some nonprofits, like Common Sense Media, gather helpful application reviews from teachers, but they don’t go to the depth required for school or district-wide decision-makers.

Vendors marketing tech-based curricula have also sponsored research on their products. But as a Hechinger Report article from last year points out, these findings are suspect. So educators need more and better sources to determine what really works.

ENTER THE EDTECH GENOME PROJECT

To address educators’ need for unbiased ed tech evaluations conducted in real-world settings, the EdTech Evidence Exchange, a nonprofit research organization at the University of Virginia, hopes to fill the gap.

I’ve been following this group’s work since they emerged as the Jefferson Education Exchange (JEX) in 2018. And though the project’s scope is ambitious, if it attains its goals it should be of real value to educators. According to their timeline, the EdTech Genome Project plans to have data and analytics available by 2022 to assist educators in making better-informed purchasing decisions.

