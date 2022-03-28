Schools said the learning week in England must be at least 32.5 hours long

Schools will be asked to ensure that their week is at least 32.5 hours long by September 2023. The School White Paper, published in full on Monday (March 28), details how the school week should run for a minimum of 32 and a half hours. , for example from 8.45 a.m. to 3.15 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

While most school weeks in primary and secondary schools in England cover this length, the Department for Education stated that there are some “discrepancies” which may see a student who receives 20 minutes less teaching time per day, about two loses time of the week. schooling per year. As one of several measures set out in the white paper, DFE said the change is intended to build on the government’s Leveling Up mission for schools, which aims to educate 90 percent of primary school dropouts.