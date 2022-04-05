Schulte qualifies for the NCAA National Championships on the beam

Skyla Schulte

Michigan State Freshman GymnastAs an individual competitor on Beam would proceed to the NCAA National Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. The Bolingbrook, Illinois native is the first Spartan to lead the championship since Lisa Burtt in 2016.

Schulte tied for the first over on beam in the second round of the regionals with 9.925 on Thursday night, but the Spartans’ fate was not decided until Saturday’s final. Despite MSU’s season ending after the finals with opponents from Alabama and Utah progressing to the championship, Schulte’s beam from Thursday stood as the top mark of any gymnast to secure a score…