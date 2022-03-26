Schumacher undergoes checks after huge Saudi crash

Mick Schumacher was taken to a hospital on Saturday for a precautionary check-up after surviving a major accident in qualifying for the Saudi Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah.

The US-owned Formula One team said the 23-year-old German, son of Ferrari great and seven-time world champion Michael, seemed physically fine and had spoken to his mother Corinna.

He was taken by ambulance to the Circuit Medical Center after being pulled from the broken car, which split in two when picked up on a recovery truck, and then taken by helicopter to King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital.

The governing FIA said evaluation at the medical center showed no broken bones.

“He doesn’t have any injuries you can see, they just wanted to examine him and do some scans to see…