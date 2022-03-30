Science table chief says ‘very clear’ Ontario is in 6th wave of COVID-19 pandemic, driven by easing of restrictions

The head of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table says it is “very clear” that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by the easing of restrictions in the province.

“Oh, we’re in the middle of this,” Dr Peter Juni told CP24 on Tuesday night, whether he thinks the province is in the midst of a new wave. “When you look at our wastewater, it’s pretty obvious. You can call it whatever you want, you know; whether it’s the resurgence of the Omicron wave we have or the sixth wave, it’s really a matter of understanding. That’s not a BA.2 wave.”

He said the highly infectious Omicron subvariant could not be blamed for Ontario’s rising number of cases, adding that it had a lot to do with ‘throwing caution to the wind’.

