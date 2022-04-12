Scientists discover mysterious change in Neptune’s temperature science and technology news

Astronomers at the University of Leicester have discovered mysterious changes in the temperature of the solar system’s most distant planet, the ice giant Neptune.

Based on observations over the past 17 years, scientists have detected a steady decline in the planet’s temperature that has suddenly been interrupted by a dramatic warming at the South Pole.

Thermal-infrared images taken between 2003 and 2018 show the planet about eight degrees Celsius cooler – until, at the end of that cycle, the temperature at its south pole rose to about 11 degrees Celsius.

image: Until recently, Neptune was getting colder and cooler. photo: University of Leicester

Neptune’s atmosphere makes it a baffling planet in many ways.