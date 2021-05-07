SCL VS CCMH Live Score St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Match Tips South Castries Vs Central Castries Scorecard







Another thrilling encounter is waiting for the viewers to witness in St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. Yes, South Castries Lions and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will perform next in the amazing league. Their shorter team names are SCL and CCMH. The viewers will get to see this match on 7th May 2021 at 9 PM. Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium will witness the exciting match as it is the venue for tonight. Each and every player is excited as well as prepared to perform tonight and to win the points in the 15th match. You can check Match Details, Playing XI and Live Score here.

So far, the league telecasted 14 exciting games which hooked the viewers to their seats. Both sides will portray an outstanding game and will look forward to coming out as the winners in tonight’s match. Speaking of the teams’ performance details in the previous matches, they have maintained a reputation based on their gameplay. Central Castries played a match against Vieux Fort North Raiders. It was their first-ever match where they couldn’t defeat their rivals and lost to them by 7 wickets. Due to this loss, they landed on the penultimate position on the scorecard.

League– St. Lucia T10 Blast

Match– SCL VS CCMH

Date– 7th May 2021

Time– 9:00 PM

Venue– Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Another team who will play tonight against Castries Lions didn’t have a good performance rate either. Just like Castries, they are also struggling to get a decent position on the leaderboard. They couldn’t get a victory against their opponent team in the first match which was against Micoud Eagles. The Eagles beat them by 6 wickets. Looking at their standing position, they have garnered the tenth place on there. To move ahead from the said position, the team would have to push themselves to get triumph in the scheduled matches.

PLAYING XI:

South Castries Lions: Noelle Leo(wk), Johnson Charles(c), Nixon Edmund, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Stephen Naitram (c), Gaspard Prospere (wk), Jaden Elibox, Alleyn Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, Ephron Charles, Mc Kenny Clarke, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John

So, this was all about the teams that will show off their skills in today’s match. The teams are also studded with experienced players who might try to remove the stain that they got from their last defeat. Since both sides need some points to crawl on the good positions on the leaderboard, the fans are excited to see which team gets the victory. Watch SCL Vs CCMH tonight and stay connected with us for live scores and scorecard.