SCL VS MAC Match-23 Live Score Prediction St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Lions Vs Constrictors Playing XI







Hello, all the sports lovers get ready for another face of St Lucia T10 Blast. The league is going to present another clash wherein South Castries Lions are arriving in a battle ride against Mabouya Valley Constrictors. Well, the ongoing season of one of the most popular T10 league has been started on 30th April 2021 and now it will be the 23rd match of the league. It is heading to its Final Showdown hastily that is scheduled to play on 13 May 2021. All the teams are fighting with their tooth and nail to make it up to the finals. Get all the recent details of MAC vs SCL Live Score here.

While moving to the upcoming face-off of MAC vs SCL that is fixed to perform at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet. The match will begin at 9 PM according to Indian Standard Time on 11th May 2021, Tuesday. The same venue decided for all the competitions of the league. Well, as per the behaviour of the pitch in previous matches it shows it assistance for both sides including batting and bowling. However, the nature of the pitch is a bit slow. The highest score in the tournament has achieved by Gros Islet Cannon Blaster in the 19th match against Bobonneau Leatherbacks.

League: St Lucia T10 Blast 2021

Teams: MAC vs SCL

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet

Date & Day: 11th May 2021, Tuesday

Timings: 9 PM

Well, off the records, South Castries Lions is giving a sufficient performance in the league so far. It arrived in as many as 3 matches so far in the tournament and succeeded in 2 of them and deprived in the rest of the one match. The team is hoping for another victory in its upcoming match.

South Castries Lions Playing XI: J Charles (c&wk), W Clovis, R Simmons, W Inglis, C Callendar, K Charles, Gabriel, S Leo, A Callendar, A Joseph, and D Jn Baptiste.

On another side, Mabouya Constrictor has just entered the league and arrived in its opening match. But due to its tedious performance, it lost in its opening match against Central Castries and lost it by 9 wickets. Now, it is going for another competition of the league.

Mabouya Constrictor Playing XI: O Changoo(c), C Polius, Z Edmund, M Shoulette, L Polius, D Smith, M Louisy(wk), R Smith, L Modeste, C Ange, S Severin.

A score of above 100 is being assumed in the first innings of the league. Well, SCL is a bit advanced than its current opposition and therefore the winning chances are also higher. But the final performance will decide the result. The playing line up can be transformed by the officials. Stay in the loop for amending information on SCL vs MAC Live Score.