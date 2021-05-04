SCL VS ME Live Score St. Lucia T10 Blast Today’s Match-8 Scorecard Eagles Vs Lions Dream11 Prediction







Hello, all the people so SCL vs ME is going to complete the line up for the day. This will be the 8th match of one of the prominent cricket league titled St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. Well, the league has been commenced from 30th April 2021. This will be the 4th matchday of the league and it will be the 3rd game of the day wherein South Castries Lions are going to clash Micoud Eagles in the upcoming match. So, get the complete details including SCL vs ME Live Score, Probable Players, Venue, Date, and Time.

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium of the following match of SCL vs ME will be finalized soon. However, the match will begin at 12 PM on 4 May 2021, Tuesday. As we mentioned above St. Lucia T10 Blast is one of the renowned cricket league. The league has recently started and a total of 8 teams are participating in all the face-offs. So, as it always happens the team that manage to fetch more victories will make it up to the finals. As of now, the competition in the league is extreme and we are again going to experience another show on the road.

League: St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021

Teams: SCL vs ME

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Date & Day: 4 May 2021, Tuesday

Timings: 12 PM IS

If we talk about the competitors, Micoud Eagles are the current table topper of the league. The team is also currently unbeatable as it hasn’t even won even a single match in the league. The team has gone through a total of 3 matches since the league started wherein it dominated all of them. Now, it is going for its 4th match against South Castries Lions.

Micoud Eagles Playing XI: Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Mervin Wells, Winnel Felix, Tarasque Edward, Daren Sammy (c), Shervin Charles, Mullen Sammy, Travis Gifford, Earvin Frederick, Lanse Sammy, Kustom Jules.

While coming to South Castries Lions the team is standing at the 4th position. The team is going to wet their feet on the ground and preparing for their opening competition.

South Castries Lions Playing XI: Johnson Charles (c), Collins Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Kemrol Charles, Romario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Noelle Leo (wk).

Well, it seems that Micoud Eagles is on the bright side of the competition. But it would be difficult to presume the performance of the South Castries Lions as it is the first match of the league. The winning prediction and playing XI depends on the performance and officials. Get SCL vs ME Live Score here at Social Telecast.