SCL VS VFNR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lions Vs Raiders Lineup & Scorecard St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021







The cricket fans will see South Castries Lions (SCL) locking horns with Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) on 8th May 2021. It would be the 18th match in St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 where these amazing teams will show off their overall game skills. In the past 17 fixtures, both sides delivered decent performances where they lost some matches while gained victory in other ones. So far, the league has provided the viewers with a great dose of entertainment through the scheduled matches in the popular league. This upcoming match is all set to be witnessed on Saturday at 11 PM IST.

Despite 17 matches being commenced in the league till now, the teams will encounter each other for the very first time. It would be extremely interesting to see how their first clash comes out. Talking at their current positions, Castries Lions are securing the 7th spot while Raiders are also not much behind from them and are sitting at the 6th place. Though, if compared to the rest of the participating teams, both sides are quite below. They need to level up their gameplay to gain suitable positions in the rankings.

League– St. Lucia T10 Blast

Match– South Castries Lions (SCL) VS Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR)

Date– 8th May 2021

Time– 11:00 PM IS

Venue– Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground

Castries Lions took part in two matches in the cricket league. Out of those two matches, the team could mark their victory in one game while they lost another one to their rival team and lost the points as well. Whereas Raider has appeared in one single either and just like Lions they also failed to gain the win to their side. Well, basically the teams are currently in the same boat with one victory and one loss. This match will help one team to rank their spot above in the scorecard while the other will stay in the same position.

PLAYING XI:

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (wk), Wade Clovis, Rumario Simmons, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Shervon Leo, Avalinus Callendar, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste

Old Fort North Raiders: Junior Peter (wk), Chris Pamphile, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shawn Straker, Al Prince, Kurt Edward, Ernell Sexius, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Johnny, Johann Williams

Talking about the weather report, it will be around 26-degree celsius where the humidity will be approx 80% while at 21km/hr, the wind will flow. So, overall the weather seems appropriate for tonight’s match. Now, it all depends on the teams’ hard work and their respective destiny. Keep following our site for SCL VS VFNR Live Score and Scorecard. Comment down your opinion about today’s match and share who you think will emerge out as the winner.