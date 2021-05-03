SCO-W VS TYP-W Live Score Match-3 Scorecard Scorchers VS Typhoons Women’s Super Series T20 Playing XI







In the 3rd match of one of the most amazing cricket leagues Women’s Super Series T20, we have Scorchers Women Vs Typhoons Women. The match between these two rocking teams will take place 3rd of April at 06:15 PM IST in the ground named Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. Both of the teams are all set to face off against each other. Well, this is not the first time when these two will take on as these had a face-off before.

In this time when you can not go outside these kinds of the league are the best stuff to do because you can enjoy the match just by making a dream team. Here you will get all the necessary details about the game so that you can make your own dream team and can spend your day with a sporty touch. Before moving further let’s have a look at the details you were looking over the internet.

3rd Match

Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women

Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin

3rd May at 6:30 PM IST



Scorchers Women Playing XI Probable: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Cara Murray, Sophie MacMohan, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Kate McEvoy

Typhoons Women Playing XI Probable: Rebecca Stokell, Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter (wk), Laura Delany / Sarah Forbes, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning

As you all know that the match will be played at Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin and according to the latest weather forecast the climate of Pembroke Cricket Club will be warm but some clouds will occupy the sky so saying this won’t be bad that all the players will be playing rainy weather. The other thing you should know about is the pitch report because while predicting a match this also plays an important role. If we talk about the pitch so the pitch seems to be a batting paradise because in all the previous matches teams scored high.

Scorchers Women (SCO-W) has played 2 matches and all of the 2 matches have won by this team on the other side if we talk about the Typhoons Women so the (TYP-W) has also played two matches against SCO-W and this team has not won a single match till now. It is also expecting that SCO-W will win the match this time. Let’s see who will win the match and get the victory title. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women and to know the complete live score of SCO-W Vs TYP-W.