ENTERTAINMENT

SCO-W VS TYP-W Live Score Scorchers Vs Typhoons Scorecard & Prediction Women’s Super Series ODD 2021

SCO-W VS TYP-W Live Score Scorchers Vs Typhoons Scorecard & Prediction Women's Super Series ODD 2021



Scorchers Women (SCO-W) will face off Typhoons Women (TYP-W) in yet another match in Women’s Super-Series ODD. It would be the teams’ fifth encounter. The teams will take on each other on 16th May 2021 at 3:15 PM. With exceptional players in this amazing women’s team, it is expected to be a kind of match that will excite every admirer to the very core. Pembroke Cricket Club will continue to host the anticipated clash as it’s the venue for this upcoming match. Let’s get all the information such as probable players, live score, pitch report and other details of the match.

On the afternoon of the exciting Sunday, SCO-W will battle against TYP-W. They are the only teams that are registering their presence in the cricket league. Well, the reason happens to be the ongoing pandemic. Yes, the third team that was competing Dragons Women has skipped the forthcoming matches due to the above-mentioned reason. So, it leaves only Scorchers and Typhoons who will continue competing to lift the series’ trophy. They will have to face off each other in almost seven thrilling rounds. Both sides have to prove their capability in these rounds.

League– Women’s Super-Series ODD
Match– SCO-W VS TYP-W
Date– 16th May 2021
Time– 3:15 PM
Venue– Pembroke Cricket Club

However, Scorchers contains a high possibility to win not just in this match but also of lifting the trophy at the very end of the league. They opened the matches with nothing but appealing victories in about 2 matches. The consecutive matches surely raised their chances and boost their confidence. In their first match which was the opening one, they beat their rival team by taking a lead of 14 runs. It helped the team getting good points in their account.

PLAYING XI:

SCO-W: C Murray, Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow

TYPE-W: Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little, Sarah Forbes, Celeste Raack, Rachel Delaney, Freya Sargent

Besides the two matches where Scorchers took away the triumph, Typhoons made a strong comeback by defeating SCO-W. They also garnered crucial points through that victory. Now, this encounter will be interesting for so many reasons where the next victory or defeat can affect the entire gameplay of both sides. Well, whatever happens, will require a wait till the match gets commenced. The cricket fans who are desperately in need to check the important details of the match can stick to our website. Check SCO-W Vs TYP-W Live Score here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
77
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top