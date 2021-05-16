SCO-W VS TYP-W Live Score Scorchers Vs Typhoons Scorecard & Prediction Women’s Super Series ODD 2021







Scorchers Women (SCO-W) will face off Typhoons Women (TYP-W) in yet another match in Women’s Super-Series ODD. It would be the teams’ fifth encounter. The teams will take on each other on 16th May 2021 at 3:15 PM. With exceptional players in this amazing women’s team, it is expected to be a kind of match that will excite every admirer to the very core. Pembroke Cricket Club will continue to host the anticipated clash as it’s the venue for this upcoming match. Let’s get all the information such as probable players, live score, pitch report and other details of the match.

On the afternoon of the exciting Sunday, SCO-W will battle against TYP-W. They are the only teams that are registering their presence in the cricket league. Well, the reason happens to be the ongoing pandemic. Yes, the third team that was competing Dragons Women has skipped the forthcoming matches due to the above-mentioned reason. So, it leaves only Scorchers and Typhoons who will continue competing to lift the series’ trophy. They will have to face off each other in almost seven thrilling rounds. Both sides have to prove their capability in these rounds.

League– Women’s Super-Series ODD

Match– SCO-W VS TYP-W

Date– 16th May 2021

Time– 3:15 PM

Venue– Pembroke Cricket Club

However, Scorchers contains a high possibility to win not just in this match but also of lifting the trophy at the very end of the league. They opened the matches with nothing but appealing victories in about 2 matches. The consecutive matches surely raised their chances and boost their confidence. In their first match which was the opening one, they beat their rival team by taking a lead of 14 runs. It helped the team getting good points in their account.

PLAYING XI:

SCO-W: C Murray, Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Jenny Sparrow

TYPE-W: Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little, Sarah Forbes, Celeste Raack, Rachel Delaney, Freya Sargent

Besides the two matches where Scorchers took away the triumph, Typhoons made a strong comeback by defeating SCO-W. They also garnered crucial points through that victory. Now, this encounter will be interesting for so many reasons where the next victory or defeat can affect the entire gameplay of both sides. Well, whatever happens, will require a wait till the match gets commenced. The cricket fans who are desperately in need to check the important details of the match can stick to our website. Check SCO-W Vs TYP-W Live Score here.