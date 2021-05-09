SCO-W VS TYP-W Match-3 Live Score Playing XI Scorchers Vs Typhoons Women’s Super Series ODD Scorecard







Scorchers Women (SCO-W) is all set to play an exciting match against Typhoons Women (TYP-W). The upcoming fixture belongs to Women’s Super Series ODD 2021. The fans are quite excited to witness the amazing teams taking on each other to earn not just the victory but the respective runs either. On 9th May 2021, the match will happen and will provide the viewers with a contented dose of fun and entertainment. It will start at 3:15 PM IST. So catch the match at the mentioned and check Match Details, Dream11 Team News and Playing Xi on ur site.

It is the third one day match which is known as ODD which will see SCO women clashing against TYP women. Talking about Scorchers previous performance and their gameplay, they defeated their rival teams in all of the two matches that they got to play in the league. Also whenever they have faced off Typhoons, they have emerged out as the winners in those matches. Though the opening match that took place last Sunday couldn’t achieve any result and remained abandoned. Now, it would be interesting to see if this match gets a result or not.

League– Women’s Super Series ODD

Match– Scorchers Women (SCO-W) Typhoons Women (TYP-W)

Date– 9th May 2021

Time– 3:15 am

Venue– Rush Cricket Club, Dublin Ireland

PLAYING XI:

Scorchers Women: Gaby Lewis (C), Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Jenny Sparrow, Alana Dalzell, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Christina Coulter, Ashlee King.

Typhoons Women: Laura Delany (C), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter (WK), Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

In the first match, Scorchers attained victory against their opponents and defeated them by a total of 14 runs. In their team, Gaby Lewis and Shauna Kavanagh are the names who are promising and will make sure to score heaps of runs to take their team towards triumph. In the second match or ODD, Scorchers beat Typhons with 4 runs difference. Gaby Lewis was the player whose exceptional gameplay helped the team to gain that victory. Talking about today’s match prediction, Scorchers might come out as the winners. Stick to our site for SCO-W VS TYP-W Live Score and scorecard.