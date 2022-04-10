Score of Workshops in a Historic Fall Against Defense and Justice

La Tee played almost entirely with an alternate team and lost 5–1 on a hard-fought 5–1 at Kemps. 1×1 Albiazul.

Guidoherrera: 4. The goalkeeper was not directly responsible for any goals, but neither did he communicate safety with good saves. A quick forgetful evening.

Federico Torres: 4. He reappeared as a starter and was unprepared for the task. Loosen on the mark and don’t push your side much.

Francisco Alvarez: 4. In the last part, he had to dance with a very complex dance. The accuracy of the rivals was very high. He got injured in the second half.

Tomas Palacios: 4. Tricky game to make your full debut with t shirt. Kid tried but could do little with Halkon’s brave strikers. The…