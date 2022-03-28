score, playoff pictures, seeding, los angeles lakers, schedule, remaining games, lebron james, record, new orleans pelicans, reaction

The Los Angeles Lakers took a 23-point lead, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 116-108, a result that could prove crucial to their playoff hopes.

This is the biggest lead LeBron James has played for the Lakers ESPN statistics information.

As expected, James led the way for the Lakers with 39 points and also made history on Monday, becoming the second player in NBA history to reach 37,000 points.

Tues, March 29 Tuesday 29 March

Unfortunately for James, he was unable to celebrate the achievement with a win as the Pelicans cemented their hopes of locking in a spot in the play-in tournament.

James also raised the issue of the ankle…