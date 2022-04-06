Scores & Latest Premier League Updates

hWelcome to Elo and a huge match at the bottom of the Premier League between Burnley and Everton.

The away side, three points above their opponents’ bottom three and four, went into the match this evening, but lost five of their last six in the league.

Frank Lampard has been unable to fix things at Everton so far, but somewhat surprisingly he has insisted he is “excited” by the challenge of their relegation fight.

“Stress can be a good thing, it can go the other way too,” he said. “I don’t feel stressed, I feel excited by the level and competitive nature of the game.

“I used to love getting into competitive sports as a player and now we have 10 of them and this is the first one. I am calm and I am excited.

“Staying positive is the biggest thing for me. A lot…