Scores, Match Reports, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blog

Scores, Match Reports, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blog

Collingwood started the season 2–0 for the first time since 2013, beating Adelaide 15.10 (100) to 8.10 (58) in front of a raucous MCG crowd, who got more than they bargained for on Saturday afternoon. ,

Pai was firing on all cylinders against the Crows, with the only moments of concern coming through a shoulder injury to Nathan Krieger and a bizarre false alarm, which saw the patron instructed to temporarily clear the ground. Was.

Craig McRae will face Geelong in the third round, while Crowe will have to beat cross-town rivals Port Adelaide to avoid a 0-3 lead.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

quarter by quarter report

Wasn’t there…

Read Full News