Scores, Results, Stats, Videos, News, Blog

No, it wasn’t Mitchell Johnson spraying left and right with the ball against England, it was the Western Bulldogs in Melbourne for the second week in a row.

Luke Beveridge stood in despair as he watched from MCG as he watched his side defeat their hopes of defeating cross-town rivals Richmond Tigers.

Shai Bolton and Jack Rivold’s surprise third-quarter goals built on the impressive work of big man Tom Lynch to see the Tigers post a crucial 15.9 (99) 7.19 (61) win.

With both recent Premiership winners starting their 1-2 years together, Saturday night’s fixtures mean more than just winning and losing.

There were suggestions that both powerhouse clubs were fading.

The Tigers weren’t quite on Dustin Martin’s side…