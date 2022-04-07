Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blog, Start Time

Port Adelaide are 0-4 for the first time in 14 years and the record fell for all the wrong reasons, 10.8 (68) to 4.12 (36) after a heavy loss to Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

With mounting pressure from coach Ken Hinckley, Power completed his worst opening half in his 25-year AFL history, not scoring for the first time.

The side made a late comeback, but it was another Demons masterclass in prime time, as the team went 4–0 for the second year in a row.

‘Frustration’: Hinckley assesses Power. 01:35

Quarterly Recap

Trent McKenzie was making a late return for Power with a knee injury, replacing…