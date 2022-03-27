Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blogs

Richmond recovered from their opening round loss to Carlton after beating Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers faced the prospect of going 0–2 for the first time since 2012, but saw a class above the Giants even without many of their premier stars.

This leaves the Giants 0–2 for the second straight year, while the Tigers will enter the favorites against St Kilda in the third round.

There has been no turnaround of late for either side. Jake Arts and Matt de Boer were the medical subs.

In what could be a perfect start for the Tigers, Shai Bolton found himself streaming inside 50 as he looked to score a goal…