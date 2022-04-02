Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blogs

Geelong has overcame a 30-point deficit and exceptional third-quarter Collingwood bounce to seal a famous victory in a historic night for captain Joel Selwood, 16.8 (104) to 13.13 (91).

Selwood broke the all-time record for most games by a VFL/AFL player as captain and was lifted into the game over the line in the final stint to seal one of the club’s most notable comebacks.

The Pies were buoyed by a stunning nine-goal third stint and two goals in a matter of seconds after an all-out brawl, but Jeremy Cameron scored six goals to lead an incredible comeback, with Selwood taking the win. Taken in the last step. ,

