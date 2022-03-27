Scores, Updates, Statistics, Videos, Streams, News, Blogs

St Kilda have troubled Fremantle to get their season back on track by overcoming a wrong start at Optus Stadium, 9.11 (65) to 8.7 (55).

The Saints were heavily dominated by normal play in the opening half, but were disappointed by a shocking conversion, but ultimately thanks to a dominant third stint from Max King.

Both the Saints and the Dockers now enter the third round with a 1–1 record.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

Nathan O’Driscoll made his AFL debut as a Fremantle Medical sub and St Kilda sub Cooper Sharman with no late changes for both sides.

The Saints started the match looking far more powerful and alert than they did in their loss…