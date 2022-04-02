Scoring Ericsson helped Brentford secure victory against Chelsea

Brentford has sold Chelsea a strong uppercut. Number 14 in the standings led to a 1–3 win in London. And… Christian Eriksen scored.

The match started well for Chelsea, however, Rudiger gave them the lead with a brilliant shot from far away just after the break. Six minutes later, however, it was already 1–2 after goals from Genault and Ericsson. His first goal for the Dane at his new club since a heart failure at the European Championships last summer. Hence the discharge was done accordingly.

And it was not over yet, as four minutes later, Genault scored his second goal of the evening. Three goals in ten minutes for Brentford. Havertz had a few chances to soften after that, but let them go. It got even better for Brentford, as substitute Visa made it 1-4.