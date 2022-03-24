Scotland 0 Poland 0 LIVE score as Grant Hanley gets away with one

It goes without saying that this is not the match we want to bring to you tonight.

In a somewhat parallel universe free of war, Glasgow’s south will be a hotbed of anticipation before the 90 minutes that could pit Scotland with a worthy adversary in Ukraine within a game of the World Cup.

Sadly, one man’s twisted actions have brought war in Eastern Europe with actions that put football firmly in perspective.

But the game will not stand still and Scotland and Poland, Russia’s potential opponents in their play-offs, will come together tonight at a fundraiser where the thoughts of everyone in attendance will be with those in Kyiv, Mariupol, Lviv. Odessa, Kharkiv and everywhere in between.

Steve Clark admits it could have been six months earlier…