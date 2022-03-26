Scotland outgunned by England in Championship opener

Stuart Bathgate @ the dam health stadium

As expected, Scotland’s Six Nations campaign began with a massive defeat by the top-ranked team on the planet. Brian Asson’s side knew they had to do their best to have a real chance of coming anywhere close to England, and even allowing the quality of the opposition, they were nowhere near their best. were not.

However, in terms of their tournament as a whole, and where they currently stand, this match doesn’t matter much. In fact, with a more winable encounter with Wales next weekend, perhaps the best thing that can be said about this game is that it is now over and done for another year. Or, if you prefer a slightly more optimistic view, it can be said that Scotland at least knows the standard…