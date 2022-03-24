Scotland v Poland live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Scotland vs Poland live stream, Thursday 24 March at 7.45pm GMT

Scotland will look to win their seventh game on the fly when they face Poland in a hasty friendly on Thursday.

Steve Clarke’s side had been hoping to face Ukraine in this week’s World Cup play-off semi-finals, but Russia’s attack has pushed that tie back to June. It is unclear how UEFA intends to resolve the matter if it is still not viable for Ukraine to play in three months’ time, but for now Scotland is preparing for a non-competitive game against Poland. Karing, who are later on a loose end, had their semi-finals canceled following Russia’s expulsion.

Unlike Scotland, which will not be in action competitively until the end of the club campaign, Poland will face Sweden vs.