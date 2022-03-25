LATEST

Scotland vs Poland: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Scotland vs Poland: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Scotland Trying to freshen up ahead of their World Cup qualifying play-offs Poland In Friendly on Thursday.

Steve Clark’s team was originally scheduled to meet Ukraine in their play-off match this week, but a crisis in the latter’s country has led to the fixture being postponed.

Poland, meanwhile, was scheduled to come up against Russia, but went straight to the final of the play-offs after FIFA suspended their opponents.

ahead of the game, aim Brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch, team news, odds and more.

Scotland Vs Poland TV Channels, Live Stream & How to Watch

sky sports football Scotland vs Poland is being shown live…

