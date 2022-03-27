Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson wins Qatar Masters to claim first European Tour title

Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson shot a final-round 70 in windy conditions to finish on seven-under on aggregate as he claimed his maiden European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday.

Ferguson recovered from an early double bogey, sprinting for an eagle in the 16th par-four and sinking on the sixth and 18th holes at Doha Golf Club to jump birdies from overnight leaders Adrian Maronek and Matthew Jordan, who Was out of contention on the back. nine.

American Chase Hanna missed three birdies, which were compensated by two bogeys, as he finished second with an under 71, one shot behind the winner.

Ferguson said, “I can’t believe it at all. Years and years of hard work.” “I came here today because [coach Jamie Gough] Said ‘Your chipping is not good enough.’

“worked on, …