Scotland’s Ryan Jack ruled out of Euro 2020 with calf injury

Scotland's Ryan Jack ruled out of Euro 2020 with calf injury

The 29-year-old has been informed by a prime London specialist he requires an operation to lastly remedy the issue.

Ryan Jack has seen his Euro 2020 goals shattered after being informed he is not going to play once more for Rangers or Scotland this season.

The Ibrox midfielder has struggled with a persistent calf problem for the previous two seasons and has not performed since trudging off towards Dundee United again in February.

Now the 29-year-old has been informed by a prime London specialist he requires an operation to lastly remedy the issue and he’ll go beneath the knife subsequent week – which means he’ll play no half for Steve Clarke‘s squad this summer time.

It’s a bitter blow for the previous Aberdeen captain, who has already needed to sit out Gers’ title run in as they had been topped champions of Scotland for the primary time in a decade.

Now Jack – who had established himself as a key man within the coronary heart of Clarke’s midfield – faces the heart-breaking prospect of watching on at dwelling because the Scots head to their first main finals since 1998.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard broke the shock replace, saying: “Sadly it is combined information for Ryan and the dangerous information is he is dominated out for the remainder of the season, so you will not see Ryan play for Rangers once more this season.

“He is additionally dominated out of the Euros this summer time, which is dangerous information for him from a private standpoint and everybody related with the Scottish recreation as I feel he is been phenomenal for the nationwide staff.

“He was very a lot wanting ahead to that so it is unhappy information for him.

“However the excellent news is that we have discovered an answer and bought to the underside of the issue.

“All being properly by way of his rehab from the process that he can have subsequent week, he needs to be as a consequence of return in pre-season at some stage.”

The information comes a day after Scotland ahead Oli McBurnie was dominated out for the remainder of Sheffield United’s season after breaking his foot.

Steve Clarke was already sweating over the health of Kieran Tierney, who’s at risk of lacking the rest of Arsenal’s marketing campaign due to a knee harm.

