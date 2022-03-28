Scots impress with three in top seven at Cardiff Half Marathon

cardiff result

had stronger performances than three Scots Cardiff Half Marathon.

After a long wait, we are delighted to have a representative selected for the event as the opportunities to walk on the road have been cut short by the global pandemic.

And it was nice to see three Scottish men finish in the top seven in Wales johnny glen Inverclyde are fourth with a run of 65.51.

James Donald Dundee finished sixth at Johnny’s home in 66.13 behind Hawkhill Harriers Sean Chalmers Inverness Harriers is in seventh place with 66.34. Derek Hawkins Kilbarchan was AAC’s 33rd in 71.19.

It gave Scotland victory at the Cardiff Half Marathon on a day when wind conditions were not favorable for those chasing PB.

Read Full News