A Scott vodka maker has been dragged into a Kinnahan attack after being sanctioned by US officials.

Officials say Nero Drinks Co., Ltd. is “owned or controlled” by 62-year-old gangland crony John Morrissey, and it is claimed that it “turned the business to Daniel Kinahan to compensate for loads of drugs confiscated by law enforcement.” has given a significant portion”.

3 Nero Drinks Company Limited is “owned or controlled” by Gangland crony John Morrissey.

3 US officials are offering $5,000,000 to capture Kinahan credit: twitter/gardeninfo

The premium vodka brand registered in two Glasgow houses is worth more than half a million pounds combined.

In 2019 the firm and Hamilton Akis FC announced a five-figure sponsorship deal. But last night the Championship side revealed the deal was…