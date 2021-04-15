Scott Borthwick hits century against Essex

Essex fell aside on the opening day of their County Championship conflict with Durham.

Scott Borthwick hit his first century since returning to Durham after Essex have been skittled out for beneath 100 at Chelmsford for the primary time since 2014. Borthwick, who returned to his house county this winter after 4 seasons at Surrey, scored precisely 100 – his first ton for the membership since Might 2016 – as Durham ended the day on 148 for eight, with a 52-run lead. Defending Bob Willis Trophy and LV= Insurance coverage County Championship champions Essex have been earlier skittled for 96 – with the 94 scored in opposition to Derbyshire in 2014 the final time that they had been eliminated for beneath three figures.

Chris Rushworth and Brydon Carse each claimed three wickets for Durham.

That is stumps for Day One. Durham are 148-8 and lead by 52 runs.#ESSvDUR pic.twitter.com/4yoEGePKwK — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) April 15, 2021

Adam Lyth struck 97 as Yorkshire had the higher of the conflict with Kent.

Harry Brook added 54 because the Tykes closed on 358 for eight at Canterbury.

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens celebrated being named as one in every of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Yr by taking three for 52 and Matt Milnes claimed two for 63, together with the prize scalp of England captain Joe Root for 11, whereas wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson took 5 catches.

Adam Lyth (left) was in good contact for Yorkshire (Mike Egerton/PA)

A gritty 35 not out from Kyle Abbott off 108 balls helped Hampshire get better from an ominous-looking 221 for seven to 281 for eight in opposition to Middlesex.

Ian Holland hit 64 and Sam Northeast 63 however Hampshire slipped from 128 for 2 to 221 for seven as Middlesex’s disciplined bowling was rewarded.

Simon Kerrigan and Tom Taylor produced a superb bowling show to make sure Northamptonshire completed the opening day in cost in opposition to Lancashire.

Alex Davies and Josh Bohannon hit half centuries however the guests surged again into rivalry due to a high quality spell of bowling from former Lancashire left-arm spinner Kerrigan on his return to the membership the place he gained the Championship in 2011.

Kerrigan completed the day with figures of three for 53 from 30.4 overs as Lancashire closed on 264 for eight.

A wonderful unbeaten 127 from Kiran Carlson lifted Glamorgan to a good rating in opposition to Sussex as the house aspect reached 285 all out.

Sussex’s openers seemed wonderful in response, Tom Haines and Aaron Thomason each reaching the shut undefeated with their workforce 99 with out loss.

𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗨𝗧 Hogan is stumped off the bowling off Carson for 0. Carlson finishes on an excellent 127* 👏 Glamorgan 285 all out – there might be about 20 overs left within the day’s play Stay Stream 📺 https://t.co/59YQigYbab#GLAMvSUS | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/I7EtvnI8Ul — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) April 15, 2021

Steve Davies produced a high quality innings in a strain state of affairs as Somerset posted 312 in opposition to Gloucestershire at Taunton.

Moving into along with his aspect in bother at 80 for 4, the skilled wicketkeeper-batsman hit a trendy 87, sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 116 with Craig Overton, who made 54.

Seamers David Payne, Ryan Higgins and Matt Taylor claimed three wickets every. In three overs earlier than the shut, Gloucestershire replied with 13 for no wicket.

A Matt Critchley century and 98 from Leus Du Plooy put Derbyshire in a robust place in opposition to Worcestershire at Derby.

Critchley adopted his two half-centuries at Edgbaston final week with 109 as Derbyshire closed day one on 360 for eight, which additionally included an unbeaten 65 from Harvey Hosein and 50 by Billy Godleman.

That’s wonderful @mattcritchley96 😍 The @DerbyshireCCC all-rounder has simply gone to his 💯 Watch LIVE STREAMS: https://t.co/SyebMiubg3 pic.twitter.com/dVAU3OYGdY — LV= Insurance coverage County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 15, 2021

A career-best unbeaten 73 by all-rounder Liam Patterson-White led a Nottinghamshire restoration from 119 for six to 273 all out in opposition to Warwickshire, who have been 24 for 2 on the shut.

Sam Evans scored a gritty maiden Championship hundred for Leicestershire to blunt Surrey’s assault.

Evans made an unbeaten 100 from 227 balls, with 12 fours, as Leicestershire closed on 215 for 3.