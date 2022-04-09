Scott Disick breaks up with ex Kourtney Kardashian with new ladylove

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick reportedly tried to ignore attending socialite amid her appearance kardashians New Ladylove premieres with Rebecca Donaldson.

The 38-year-old walked the red carpet with a new feel at a Hulu event after his ex-girlfriend married Travis Barker in Las Vegas ‘secretly’.

However, as reported by sunThe reality TV star “appeared to be away from Courtney — whom Scott dated for a decade and has three children with.”

Meanwhile, fans also noted that Disc was battling ‘deep sadness’.

Taking to Reddit, a user wrote, “I don’t want to speculate, but there seems to be something really wrong about this…