Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson debut at ‘Kardashians’ premiere

It was a night for the couples.

Days after Kourtney Kardashian fake-married Travis Barker in Las Vegas, her ex Scott Disick made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson at the Hulu premiere of “The Kardashians” on Thursday.

Disick and Donaldson hold hands as they pose for photos at the headline-making event.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, 38, and Donaldson, 27, have been spotted on and off in recent weeks, but it should be serious if Disick is rolling out the red carpet — literally and figuratively — For him.

It is unclear what happened to model Holly Scarfone, with whom Disick was in Paris last month.

Donaldson opted for a one-shoulder gray dress for the event, while Disick, who looked pretty…