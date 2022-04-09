Scott Disick Steps Out with Model Rebecca Donaldson at Hulu Premiere

Lord Disick and Kravis unite!

on 7th April Scott Disick joined his former kourtney kardashianher fiance Travis Barker and members of his family at the premiere of his new Hulu reality show kardashians in Los Angeles.

Scott walked the red carpet holding hands with the model Rebecca DonaldsonWhile Kourtney and Travis pose with their son Raj Disick7, plus Travis’s kids landon barker18, alabama barker16, and her stepdaughter atiyana de la hoya23. Once inside the premiere, Kim Kardashian According to an eyewitness, Scott hugged and congratulated.

The event marks the first time Scott and the couple have been photographed on the same red carpet, although the trio has occasionally attended the same private gatherings and family trips. Since their 2015 breakup, Scott and…