Scott McTominay believes Mason Greenwood is a generational

Scott McTominay believes Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood is a generational expertise after {the teenager}’s brace helped the Pink Devils to a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Burnley. Greenwood has this season struggled to hit the heights of a breakthrough 2019-20 marketing campaign, when he scored 17 instances, however he has come to the fore in latest weeks after taking his tally to 4 targets in United’s final three Premier League video games. He broke the impasse on Sunday afternoon with a cool end and, though James Tarkowski instantly levelled, the 19-year-old academy product’s deflected effort proved decisive earlier than Edinson Cavani added gloss to the scoreline.

Mason Greenwood bagged a brace in Manchester United’s win over Burnley (Gareth Copley/PA)

The aptitude of Greenwood, who started this season being despatched residence by England days after his senior debut, has startled McTominay however the Scotland midfielder has known as on the elder statesmen within the United dressing room, in addition to supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to maintain the teenager grounded.

“He is a expertise that comes alongside in all probability each 10 years – however I might in all probability say longer, he is that good, the best way he finishes, the best way he strikes,” McTominay mentioned of Greenwood on the membership’s official web site.

“It is sensible to see him play with a smile on his face, that is the best way everyone knows Mason. Now he is beginning to rating increasingly targets which is absolutely good for us.

“For the senior lads, it is retaining his head down and centered each single recreation and in coaching, not letting him get distracted by different issues which can be occurring.

“It is necessary that he actually kicks on now and he’s doing as a result of he is obtained an excellent supervisor there to essentially push him.”

United are actually eight factors behind Premier League leaders Manchester Metropolis (Gareth Copley/PA)

United left it late to beat Burnley, with Greenwood’s second coming within the 84th minute and Cavani netting in added-on time, however a fifth successive league win moved Solskjaer’s aspect to inside eight factors of league leaders Manchester Metropolis.

Whereas McTominay didn’t dismiss the prospect of overhauling their crosstown rivals, the 24-year-old has urged United to deal with their remaining six video games quite than count on Metropolis to break down.

“Funnier issues have occurred in soccer,” McTominay added. “You have to preserve placing the strain on, that is our sole focus. It isn’t about saying ‘We’re ready for a wobble’ or one thing like that.

“We simply must preserve profitable our video games, now we have to maintain pushing ourselves, preserve doing what we will do.

“If we’re there or thereabouts in the direction of the tip of the season – we definitely wish to be second – and if we will push them and make them wobble a bit then who is aware of?”

Burnley supervisor Sean Dyche has seen his aspect lose their final three video games (Stu Forster/PA)

United’s late present handed Burnley a 3rd successive defeat and, after Fulham’s draw at Arsenal earlier on Sunday, the Clarets are actually simply six factors above the underside three.

Burnley supervisor Sean Dyche was inspired by what he noticed at Outdated Trafford and has backed them to return by their lean patch.

“I’ve by no means lacked confidence or perception in what we do right here, that is for certain,” he mentioned. “It is about turning performances into wins and tidying up a few of the particulars. Not a lot (in opposition to United), however within the different video games.

“The way in which we went about it right here is one other sturdy signal of us being tough-minded and also you want that over a Premier League season.

“It’s extremely tough to count on to not have some spells within the Premier League the place issues go in opposition to you, we have been excellent at popping out of these spells with excellent performances. We’ll have to do this once more.”