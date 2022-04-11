Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese launch campaign; May 21 polling date set, Queensland, WA coalition seats in danger, Russo-Ukraine war continues

Scott Morrison was asked in every interview this morning about the position of his education minister, Alan Tudge, who stepped down from the frontbench in December but is still technically a cabinet member.

This morning, News.com.au reports that the government is ready to pay $500,000 — as well as — to cover the legal costs of Tudge’s former employee, Rachel Miller, with whom he had an affair.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says sidelined minister Alan Tudge is still a member of his cabinet. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Miller has alleged that the relationship was emotionally and at one time, physically abusive. But Tudge denies this.

The venerable investigator Vivienne Thom was called late last year to investigate the claims, but she found no evidence of ministerial code violations…